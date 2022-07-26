abrdn plc Has $48.22 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $48,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.