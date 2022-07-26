abrdn plc Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,221 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of American International Group worth $36,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 1.4 %

AIG opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.