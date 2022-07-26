abrdn plc Purchases 1,946 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $440.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.62 and a 200 day moving average of $508.77. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.19.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.