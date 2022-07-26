abrdn plc Purchases 3,131 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 319,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,613 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

