abrdn plc Sells 56,460 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,812 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 56,460 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $32,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

