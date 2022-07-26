Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.8% during the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 66,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 100.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after buying an additional 134,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.