ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.03.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

