Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $4.01 on Monday. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23.
Advaxis Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
