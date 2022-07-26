Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $5.29. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 738,939 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 948,747 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.