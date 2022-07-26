Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOG stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.