Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

