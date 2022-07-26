Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several analysts have commented on AMCR shares. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,122,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 626,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amcor by 12.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

