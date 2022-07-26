American Water Works (AWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. American Water Works has set its FY22 guidance at $4.39 to $4.49 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.1 %

AWK opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Water Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

