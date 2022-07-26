AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,537,000 after buying an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

