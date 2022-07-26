Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $12.70

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 27.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

