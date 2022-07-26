Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $135.00

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

