Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC)

7/14/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($714.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/11/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €825.00 ($841.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($714.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/5/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €675.00 ($688.78) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/27/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €731.00 ($745.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €750.00 ($765.31) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/20/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($714.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/14/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €675.00 ($688.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/7/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €723.00 ($737.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 0.4 %

MC stock opened at €637.40 ($650.41) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($265.87). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €585.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €625.28.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

