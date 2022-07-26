Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Andersons to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. Andersons has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth about $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,871 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 16.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

