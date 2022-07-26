Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

