APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $12,457,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at APA

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

