Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

AIRC opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

