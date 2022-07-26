Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,658 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.9% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Apple by 191.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 15,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in Apple by 86.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $152.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.67.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

