Arch Resources (ARCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $21.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $3.13. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $63 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $5,201,000.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.