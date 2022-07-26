Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 344 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 396,291 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

