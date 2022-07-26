Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 364 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.34.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $391.16 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

