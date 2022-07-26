Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,729 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 77.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 73.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 117,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

