Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 11.6% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 186,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

PAYX stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

