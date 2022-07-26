Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DLR opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.69.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.