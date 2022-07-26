Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 141,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,859 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock valued at $54,986,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

