Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC stock opened at $320.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

