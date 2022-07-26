Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

FAST opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.