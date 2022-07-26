Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,129 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

