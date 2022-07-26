Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 154 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

