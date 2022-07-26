Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 527 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,975,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $133,223,000 after purchasing an additional 313,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

