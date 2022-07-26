Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,067 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Corteva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

