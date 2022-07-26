Arizona State Retirement System Sells 537 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

