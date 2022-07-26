Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.