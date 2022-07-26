Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $159.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average of $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.