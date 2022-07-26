Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

