Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Purchases 10,500 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,245.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,455,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,041,325.58.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40.

On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.9 %

D.UN opened at C$19.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$18.52 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$935.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.32.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.