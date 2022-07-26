Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Purchases 10,500 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,245.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,455,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,041,325.58.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40.
- On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.
D.UN opened at C$19.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$18.52 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$935.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
