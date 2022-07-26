Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 24,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.7 %

ASND opened at $87.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.