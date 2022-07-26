Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 2.2 %

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 28.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 95.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark set a $36.00 target price on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.