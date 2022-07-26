Asset Management Corp IL ADV Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.24.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

