Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $2.34 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,344,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $689,544,000 after buying an additional 200,465 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 123,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NVDA opened at $170.24 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.