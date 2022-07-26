Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,255,000 after purchasing an additional 102,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.34.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $391.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.01 and its 200 day moving average is $519.34. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.