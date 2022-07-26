AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $21.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on T. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AT&T has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

