AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

T opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

