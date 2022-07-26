Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,516,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $195.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

