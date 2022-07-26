Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,293 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

