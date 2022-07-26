Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOG stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.